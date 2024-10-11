Ratan Tata believed in wealth distribution: Naidu

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, which was supposed to deliberate and take several key decisions, decided to postpone its agenda and adjourned the meeting after paying rich tributes to the legendary Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday night. Recalling the yeoman services rendered by Ratan Tata to the nation, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that he was a man who not only created wealth but ensured that it was shared by all sections of societỵ

Naidu said Ratan Tata made India globally visible with his value-based ethical business practices. “Tata's legacy is permanent and it will continue,” he said.

Later, Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh flew to Mumbai to pay homage to Ratan Tata. In Mumbai, the Chief Minister described Tata as a rare businessman, who observed ethical business practices throughout his life. Stating that Ratan Tata was a great human being, the Chief Minister said Tata had a great vision with the existence of Tata Group in hundred countries.

He said Tata was always in forefront for any social cause. He said when he asked for a cancer hospital at Tirupati, Ratan Tata immediately got it done and he also donated for Basavatarakam cancer hospital at Hyderabad.

Naidu said Tata Group is the best example for ethical business, Chandrababu Naidu said that under the guidance of Ratan Tata, the Group achieved great performance. Tata Group has 400 billion dollars turnover and generated ten lakh jobs, which is a great contribution to the nation, he said.

The CM said he has a lot of attachment with Tata and his death was a great loss to the country. “As I mourn his passing away today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish,” Naidu said.