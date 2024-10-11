Ratan Tata’s death great loss to country

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said death of India’s most revered industrialist and Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata is a great loss to the country. In a statement, he said besides being an industrialist, he maintained values.

He recalled his services in the education and employment sectors. He said he had set up industries in over 100 countries and created employment. He prayed his soul rests in eternal peace. Former MLA Namburu Sankara Rao extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ratan Tata and described him as a true visionary.