Research conclave focuses on curriculum revision

Vijayawada: ‘India is increasingly being viewed as a global leader in science and technology,’ said Dr YVN Krishna Murthy, Adjunct Professor, IIT-Tirupati, and former Scientific Secretary and Director (NRSC & IIRS), ISRO. He was the chief guest at the Research Conclave 2026 on Friday organised at VR Siddhartha School of Engineering here under the aegis of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University).

He highlighted people-centric ISRO missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission as symbols of India’s scientific self-reliance and global confidence. He also welcomed the flexibility and interdisciplinary approach promoted by NEP 2020.

Prof DVLN Somayajulu, Director of NIT-Manipur, stressed the need for curriculum revisions aligned with industry requirements and the integration of National Education Policy (NEP) with sustainable development goals.

He underlined the importance of startup culture, Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking with AI in preparing students for emerging challenges.

The two-day national-level academic and research event is being organised by the Research & Development Cell in association with the Departments of ECE, CSE, IT and MBA.

Addressing the conclave, Industry leaders including Rama Krishna Dasari, CEO & Founder, Efftronics Systems; Dr R Prabhakaran, Associate Vice-President – L&D, RANE Industries; and senior officials from ISRO, Tech Mahindra, Paras Defence and Persistent Systems shared insights on innovation, skill development and industry expectations.

Earlier, Dr D Venkata Rao, Dean, VR Siddhartha School of Engineering welcomed the gathering. Introductory addresses on the cademia–industry interface and research publications were delivered by Dr D Rajeshwara Rao, Dean – Industry Relations, Training & Placements, and Dr M Suneetha, Convenor and Dean – Research & Technology Development.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad and Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao emphasised the need for research-driven education and strong academia–industry partnerships to create future-ready graduates. M Rajayya, president, Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, reiterated the institution’s commitment to promoting research excellence and innovation.

The conclave brings together students, researchers, academicians and industry professionals from across India, offering a common platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. Cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to outstanding

performers.

Post-inaugural sessions featured panel discussions on emerging areas such as Edge AI, Digital Twins, Quantum Technologies, Responsible AI and Indigenous Innovation for Atmanirbhar Bharat, along with paper presentations and a 24-hour in SAHEthon hackathon.