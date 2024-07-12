Rice, red gram to be sold at 284 stalls in Rythu Bazars

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said that 284 stalls were set up at the Rytu Bazars in the state to sell rice and red gram at lower prices. Inaugurating the special counter for the sale of rice and red gram at Rythu Bazars located in APIIC colony in Vijayawada on Thursday, Manohar urged the people to make use of the special counter.

He said the state government had decided to open special stalls to sell rice and other commodities at lower price due to the skyrocketing of prices of essential commodities in the state. Red gram is sold at Rs 160 a kg and Sona Masuri rice (steamed) at Rs 49 a kg and common variety at Rs 48 a kg at the Rythu Bazars, he said adding that every day 125 quintals of red gram is supplied to the Rythu Bazars for the sale. He said one kg red gram and five kg rice is sold for a person at the Rythu Bazars. The civil supplies department is planning to sell millets sugar and other food products at lower prices Rythu Bazars. Manohar said the objective of the government to is to benefit both farmers and consumers and urged the people to make use of the facility provided at 284 stalls in the state.

Referring to farmers, the minister said the state government has released Rs 1,000 crore for clearing paddy procurement dues to farmers. The previous government had not paid Rs 1,650 crore dues to the farmers and the NDA government now has released Rs 1,000 crore to clear them. He said another Rs 650 crore will be paid very soon.

Manohar alleged five IPS officers were involved in the illegal rice exports from Kakinada port. Some people in the disguise of politicians have plundered the rice meant for the poor and amassed wealth by exporting rice.

The minister said the government is taking steps to check diversion of rice and conducting raids. He said 43,249 metric tonnes of rice has been seized in Kakinada so far and added that some big fish were behind the rice mafia in the state.

He said the officials have found that five IPS officers had played role in the rice scam and a detailed probe is underway.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, civil supplies commissioner Siddharth Jain, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veera Pandian, NTR district collector G Srijana attended the inauguration of the special counter for sale of rice and red gram at the Rythu Bazaar.