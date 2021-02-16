Rs 6.83 cr earmarked for road safety in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the repeated road accidents near the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College at ChinnaAvutupalli on the outskirts of the city, district collector A Md Imtiaz instructed the officials of the Transport and R&B departments to prepare fool proof plans to avert mishaps at dangerous spots.

He was addressing a review meeting on road safety and other issues at his camp office here on Tuesday.Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra informed the meeting that at least 1,500 people including the medicos and patients every day visit the medical college which is situated on the national highway. Anyway, efforts are on to undertake precautionary measures to avert mishaps at that spot, he added.

The collector reviewed the proposals worth Rs 6.83 crore for the police department to develop various junctions at Gudivada and Machilipatnam divisions. Referring to the division of the allotment of funds, he said that Rs 2.02 crore for Machilipatnam division and Rs 1.85 crore for Gudivada junction and Rs 3.01 crore to the police department to purchase equipment was earmarked.

He instructed the officials to come up with good plans—both temporary and permanent—to pinpoint dangerous spots where accidents are occurring.

He informed the meeting that Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devastanam bus was given permission to run up to 11.6 km route for the convenience of the devotees.

DTC Purendra said that the administration sanction has been accorded to purchase safety equipment worth Rs 3 crore and already Rs 2.21 crore was released. Likewise, Rs 2.02 crore for Machilipatnam junction and Rs 1.85 crore for Gudivada junction was already released. He said that it had been suggested to set up railing for the pedestrians at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College, zebra crossing marks on the road for easy crossing, solar flashlights would be set up. The bus stop at the college would be shifted from the existing spot.

Discussions were held with the college management to run electric cars from the bus stop to the college. It was also suggested to arrange speed breakers on the roads which lead to the national highway. Efforts are underway to build an underpass for the pedestrians to reach the college.

RTC general manager G Nagendra Prasad, RTO A Vijayasarathi and the officials of the R&B, Devastanam also attended.