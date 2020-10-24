Rush of devotees increases on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The rush of devotees increased on Friday at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri on the seventh day of the Navaratri celebrations.

By 6 pm on Friday, 22,462 devotees visited the temple for the darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga, said Executive Officer M Suresh Babu. The temple administration has taken all measures to maintain physical distance and conducted the thermal screening of the devotees. The presiding deity was decorated as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on the seventh day.

The devotees were delighted to see the Goddess in the attire of Mahalakshmi Devi. The temple administration has relaxed the rules and allowed more than 20,000 devotees on Friday. Earlier, they had decided to allow only 10,000 devotees per day.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had darshan of the deity on Friday and offered special prayers. Later, he told the media that he had prayed for the wellbeing of the people of the State. Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy also visited the temple and had darshan of Goddess Mahalakshmi Devi.

The temple priests and officials welcomed the Jeeyar Swamy and presented the Prasadam. The Swamiji offered Pattu Vastralu to the Goddess. Interacting with media later, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said the people had been facing many hardships due to corona pandemic and he had prayed that vaccine should be made as early as possible to put an end to the hardships of the people. The Swamiji said immunity of the people would increase with the vaccination.

On the other hand, the temple income is also increasing gradually with the increase in devotees. By Friday evening, the temple income stood at Rs 30.85 lakh as various rituals like Kunkumarchana, Chandi Homam, Sri Chakra Nava Varna Archana were conducted apart from the sale of tickets.

Annavaram temple Executive Officer Trinath and Trust Board members presented Pattu Vastralu to the Goddess on Indrakeeladri. Kanakadurga Temple Trust Board members and officials have welcomed their counterparts from the Annavaram temple.