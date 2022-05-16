Rythu Bharosa: Rs 23,875 crore distributed so far, says Kakani

Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the state government distributed Rs 23,875 crore to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan scheme in the past three years.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat here on Monday, the minister said that the government has been giving top priority to agriculture and distributing seeds, fertilisers to farmers in time. He said the additional agricultural yield stands at 16 lakh metric tonne and paddy produce stands at 48 lakh metric tonne after the government came to power. He said no mandal was declared as drought-hit in the past 35 months with timely rainfall helping in irrigation.

Govardhan Reddy said the state government introduced calamity fund with Rs 2,000 crore to protect the farmers. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Rythu Ratham scheme on June 6 to distribute 3,000 tractors. He said enumeration on crop loss during the recent Asani cyclone is going on and as per primary estimates, crops, including horticulture crops in 6,000 hectare were damaged. He said compensation will be distributed to farmers as per the norms.

The Minister said under the farm mechanisation scheme, farm equipment including 3,000 tractors and 402 harvesters will be made available to the farmers at 4,014 Community Hiring Centres. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Rythu Radham scheme on June 6 to distribute 3,000 tractors to community hiring centres of farmers.