Sanction of 15 PG seats in Govt Dental College hailed

NTR district Doctors Cell president Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav hailed sanctioning of 15 post graduate dental seats in the Government Dental College in NTR district by the Dental Council of India.





He said in a statement here on Thursday that never before such a huge number of seats were allotted in the past giving credit to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, college principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao and Dental Council of India member Dr Mahaboob Shaik. He said that 50 per cent of the seats in the new medical colleges and the dental PG seats would be allotted to BC, SC, ST and Minority students. He also recalled that permissions were already given for 630 medical PG seats across the State.



