‘Sangeetha Sandhya’ programme concludes

Vijayawada: The second day of the ‘Sangeetha Sandhya’programme organised by Akashvani, Vijayawada in connection with India’s G20 presidency with a caption “One earth, one family, one future” at Siddhartha auditorium concluded here on Wednesday.

Devotional, classical vocal concerts by V Saraswathi and Malladi Sriram Prasad followed by a folk dance “Garaga dance” and a light music conducted by NC Kesav were organised.

Saraswathi commenced the concert with Narayanateertha composition “Jaya Jaya Swamie” in Kata ragam. This was continued with Annamacharya, Ramadasu, Purandharadasu and Lalgudi Jayaraman keerthanas. This concert was ably supported by BV Durga Bhavani on violin, BVS Prasad on mridangam.

Malladi Sriram Prasad started his vocal with Saint Thygarajaswamy “Paramatmudu velige” in Vagadheswari ragam and continued the concert with other patriotic songs like “Jaya Jaya Bharata Janani”, “Jayathi Bharatamatha”. Sriram Prasad concert was supported by BV Durga Bhavani on violin and Sadgurucharan on mridangam. A traditional “Garaga dance”, a folk art was presented by KYV Prasad and his troupe which was very much attracted by the gathering present in the auditorium. The third part of the programme was light music, conducted by NC Kesav. He presented the songs like “Yettina deepam mana Bharatadesam’’, “Bharatadesam mandadi Bharatha jati manadi”, “Enni tarangalo kalala kadali meetuthuu” and also a popular song “Narayana narayana Allah Allah.”

The two days’ programmes were very much appreciated by the art lovers.