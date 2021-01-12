Sankranti festive mood picking up in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Beasant Road witnessed heavy rush on Tuesday with the customers thronging the textile showrooms, fancy shops and other shopping malls for Sankranti shopping. Sankranti is one of the important and the first festival of Telugu people. Wearing new clothes is always thrill and exciting to the children and youth alike. Almost all textiles showrooms, big and small, witnessed heavy rush on Tuesday and is expected to continue two more days.

Women were seen buying rangoli and decorative articles to decorate their homes. The traders were offering discounts between 10 and 30 percent to attract the customers. Some reputed brands were offering 2+2, 1+1 and other offers to attract the customers.

Footwear, jewellery, fancy and other shops were busy. Besides, many families were visiting the restaurants and hotels in the city as the festive mood was picking up in the city. After the deadly impact of coronavirus lockdown, the traders in the city are getting some respite as business activity gradually picked up in recent months particularly since October and November.

On the other hand, the traders and salesmen are cautious and wearing masks. Big shopping malls were checking the temperature and asking the customers to use sanitisers before entering the malls and departmental stores.