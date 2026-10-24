SARAS Mela achieves Rs 6.5 cr sales

Vijayawada: The ongoing National SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 at Punnami Ghat has crossed a major milestone, recording total sales of Rs 6.50 crore with 2.55 lakh products sold as of Thursday. The event experienced a single-day surge of Rs 71.09 lakh in sales across 25,320 items on Thursday alone, driven by a footfall of over 45,000 visitors, providing a significant financial boost to Self-Help Group (SHG) women entrepreneurs and rural artisans from across the country.

A major highlight of the evening was a vibrant cultural showcase, which captivated audiences and boosted stall engagement. The special attraction of the night was a traditional music and dance performance by SHG women from Ladakh. Dressed in full native attire, the Ladakhi troupe mesmerised the audience with their folk traditions, bringing a unique celebrated spirit of national unity to the event.

The cultural lineup also featured Kuchipudi Dance, performed by Vempati Pedda Sathya Rama Kuchipudi Academy and Viswabharthi Kuchipudi Art Academy, Bharatanatyam by the Y Sherisha team, Savara tribal art from Seethampeta, and Sathamanam Bhavathi by Nagaraju (Bhimavaram) and vocal renditions by Alapati Ramesh Krishna and Bhagavad Gita Parayanam by K Madhusudhan Rao.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha commended the participating children and artistes for showcasing India’s rich heritage. By seamlessly blending rural enterprise promotion, women’s economic empowerment, and cultural exchange, the SARAS Mela continues to serve as an impactful market platform for SHG-led businesses nationwide.