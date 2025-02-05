  • Menu
Self-certification scheme: Govt issues guidelines for online building permissions

Self-certification scheme: Govt issues guidelines for online building permissions
Highlights

Vijayawada: The municipal administration and urban development department issued guidelines for self-certified building permissions under...

Vijayawada: The municipal administration and urban development department issued guidelines for self-certified building permissions under self-certification scheme (SCS).

As per the orders issued by principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar, the state government as part of ‘speed of doing business’ and to give a boost to real estate sector in the state, issued guidelines for self-certified building permissions under self-certification Scheme-2025.

As part of the guidelines, local bodies and municipalities will issue permissions. For those constructions in below 300 sq metres, owners can submit self-certified plans without the interference of engineers and town planners. The government provided the self-certification scheme facility for residential buildings only. The owners can submit their applications online in this regard for online building permissions.

