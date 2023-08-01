SFI district plenary in Vijayawada on Aug 19, 20

Vijayawada: Students Federation of India (SFI) NTR district unit leaders informed that SFI’s district plenary would be conducted here on August 19 and 20. Addressing the media here on Monday, SFI district president M Someswara Rao and secretary Ch Venkateswara Rao said that SFI would take forward the ideals of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, Sukhdev, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vivekananda, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sundaraiah and other leaders.

Someswara Rao said SFI has been fighting against commercialisation and privatisation of education and fights for the protection of education sector, promotion of scientific education, implementation of the Right Education Act, increase in university grants, infrastructure facilities for welfare hostels, permanent buildings for hostels in the place of rented premises, infrastructure facilities like drinking water, toilets, additional classrooms in schools, release of scholarships and fee

reimbursement.

The SFI leaders demanded distribution of textbooks to students and implementation of Nadu-Nedu works in government and municipal schools. Someswara Rao recalled that SFI staged demonstrations against merger of 3, 4 and 5 classes, demanding release of mess and cosmetic charges and supply of quality food in schools. He demanded filling up of vacancies of teachers, attenders and watchmen in schools and releasing job calendar.

The plenary meeting would discuss various issues the students were facing and prepare an action plan to be implemented, the leaders informed. SFI leaders Manmadha, Kumara Swamy, Jahnavi and others were present at the press meet.