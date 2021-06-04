Singapore Red Cross sends O2 concentrators worth 3 cr

Vijayawada: Singapore Red Cross Society (RCS) sent 100 oxygen concentrators and 20 ventilators which was handed over to Dr A Sridhar Reddy, president and Aswini Kumar Parida, secretary of Andhra Pradesh branch of Indian Red Cross Society at the camp office of Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das here on Friday.

Chief Secretary Das thanked the philanthropists for the donation to the State.

The state government has been taking various initiatives like increasing the number of beds in the hospitals and others to provide treatment to the Covid patients, he said.

Dr Sridhar Reddy said that the Red Cross Society is going to set up oxygen banks at the blood banks in 13 districts.

Aswini Kumar Parida thanked the NRIs for coming forward to provide various relief materials.

Red Cross Society State manager Ch Chandrasekhar Rao, project executive T Madhu Babu, staff T Annamma, Mohan Kishore, Sinivasa Rao, S Malleswara Rao, Subba Reddy and others were present.