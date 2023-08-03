Live
Vijayawada: Slight changes in EAPCET admission process
Vijayawada: Technical education commissioner and AP-EAPCET, (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) convener Chadalavada Nagarani said that the process of options’ selections of AP-EAPCET has been postponed to August 7. Apart from that, there is no change in the schedule for registration, processing fee payment and certificate verification activities.
In a press release on Wednesday, the commissioner said that according to the schedule, the selection of options was supposed to start from Wednesday, August 2, but it has been postponed to August 7. “There will be corresponding changes in options, changes, seat allotment, reporting in institutions, and commencement of classes in web counselling. The options’ registration process will start on the 7and continue till the 12. Change of options will be allowed on August 13,” she explained. Nagarani further said that on August 17, the students will be allotted seats in colleges following the reservation. Candidates who got seats have to report between August 17and 21in respective colleges. The classes will commence on August 21, the commissioner informed.