Sri Kanaka Durga temple to be developed at a cost of Rs 195 cr: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple (Kanaka Durga temple) in Vijayawada is going to get a face lift as the state government decided to develop the temple at a cost of Rs 195 crore.



Speaking to media persons at secretariat today, minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that with the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Sri Durga Malleswara Devastanam will be developed at a cost of Rs 195 crore. He said that the state government released Rs 70 crore and the temple authorities will release another 125 crore to develop the temple as per the master plan.



The Minister addressed a review meeting of Endowments department at secretariat today. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said with the increasing flow of devotees to Durga temple the state government released funds. He said Prasadam Potu and Annadanam buildings will be constructed at a cost of RS 55 cr and several other development works taken up at a cost of Rs 14. 70 cr.



The minister said as part of the development works multi level queue complex, bridge connecting queue complex and annadanam building will be constructed. He said another building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 cr for performing kumkum puja to presiding deity.

He said one megawatt solar plant was ready for commissioning. He said multi-level mechanized car parking will be developed near Durga Nagar