St Theresa College organises ‘Career Talk’

Eluru: St Theresa Women’s College Placement Cell organised ‘Career Talk,’ featuring distinguished guests from the Department of Employment and Training.

The esteemed speakers included V Himabindu, Deputy Director from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Rammohan Reddy, Regional Employment Officer, and C Madhubhushan, District Employment Officer from Eluru. Additionally, G Praveen Krishna, a young professional also participated in the event alongside V Varalakshmi and Brahmanandam, who serve as Employment Officers.

Further, enriching the talk session, representatives from the Department of Youth Services shared valuable insights. Among them were MD Meher Raj, the CEO of Setwel in Eluru, Satyanarayana, the Setwel Manager, and J Kennedy, the Superintendent of Setwel in Eluru from the Department of Employment and Training of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. The event aimed to provide crucial guidance and information to graduating students as they transition to the next phase of their careers. Principal Dr Sr Mercy said such a type of wisdom session will inspire women on whom the whole generation relies.