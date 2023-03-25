State Assembly adjourned sine die

The AP Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Friday. The Budget session was held for nine days, in which 7 Bills were passed, two short discussions were held and three resolutions were adopted. On the last day of the Budget session on Friday, the Legislative Assembly passed AP Appropriation Bill-2023 enabling the State government to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in 2023-24 financial year which begins on April 1. The Bill was moved by Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.





The last day's session started with Question Hour. However, when Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini was replying to a question on Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the TDP MLAs rushed to the podium demanding abolition of GO No.1. As the TDP MLAs continued slogan-shouting standing near the podium, the Speaker suspended them. Later, replying to a question, Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said the State government distributed 30,65,315 house site pattas to the poor since 2019 by spending Rs 11,343.71 crore. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries S Appala Raju said the State government has spent Rs 811.377 crore towards several welfare schemes meant for the fishermen.





Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the government identified 4,603 temples for implementing Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme and spent Rs 56.96 crore towards the scheme during the last four years. Later during the Zero Hour, several MLAs brought the issues in their respective constituencies to the notice of the House.





Nandikotkur MLA Arthur said that banana and chilli crops in his constituency were damaged due to untimely rains. Kandukur MLA M Mahidhar Reddy said the State government should bring back 500 home guards of AP serving in the Telangana State. Kaikalur MLA Doolam Nageswara Rao said YSR Fisheries Polytechnic College should be set up at Kaikaluru. Mummidivaram MLA P V Satish Kumar said dialysis centre should be set up in Mummidivaram as there several kidney patients were present in the area. Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy raised increasing pollution problem in his constituency due to Gangavaram port.





Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the government should issue caste certificates to those who migrated to Vijayawada city from North Andhra region. Penamaluru MLA K Parthasarathi said that the government should initiate action to solve dog menace as people are afraid of coming out. Palakonda MLA Viswasaraya Kalavati said the government should solve elephant menace in the Agency region in her constituency as they were damaging crops. Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy said that farmers suffered heavily due to the recent hailstorm in his constituency. Narasaraopet MLA G Srinivasa Reddy also complained on crop loss due to rains.