Sustainability of energy is equally important as power generation: CM

Poranki (NTR Dist): The Chief Minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday felt that saving power is equally important as generating energy as the living standards of the people will improve considerably by adopting new power saving methods.

Addressing a meeting got up to inaugurate the Urjaveer programme organised jointly by the State Government in collaboration with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of the Public Sector Undertakings of the Centre on enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, the Chief Minister regretted that the power sector was pushed into a deep crisis by the previous government in the past five years. Making it clear that the entire Energy Department is being cleansed totally, the Chief Minister promised to do justice to the consumers not by revising the power charges but by increasing the efficiency of the department.

Stating that green energy, solar and wind power are being encouraged on a largescale, Mr Chandrababu Naidu declared establishing an energy university in the State soon. Expressing confidence that over Rs 10 lakh cr investments will be made in the State in the coming five years, he said that foundation has also been laid for programmes to generate 7.5 lakh jobs.

Mr Chandrababu said that programmes have also been taken up to increase the revenue of the public by 15 per cent by 2047 and is of the firm opinion that to achieve this goal awareness should come among the people on a largescale. Congratulating all the Urjaveers on their active participation towards working for sustainability of power, Mr Chandrababu Naidu said that steps will be taken to set up one EV charging station for every 30 km to meet the increasing demand.

The Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Affairs, Mr Manoharlal Khattar, several Cabinet Ministers and senior officers were present. The Chief Minister felt that Mr Manoharlal Khattar is playing a very crucial role in realising Vikasitha Bharat-2047. As the State Government aims at promoting one lakh Urjaveers in just a matter of one week 12,000 enrolled themselves as Urjaveers, the Chief Minister said and termed it as a very good development.

The Chief Minister concluded his address by making an appeal to the Union Minister to pay some special attention to the State.



















































































































































