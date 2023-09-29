Tadepalli: Floral tributes paid to Gurram Jashuva

Tadepalli : Paying floral tributes to the statue of ‘Kavi Kokila,’ ‘Navayuga Kavi Chakravarti’ Gurram Jashuva at the YSR Congress party headquarters here on Thursday, ministers Audimulapu Suresh and Meruga Nagarjuna, MP Nandigam Suresh and MLC Lella Appi Reddy recalled the poetic contribution of the great writer in the 20th century.

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna said that Jashuva was insulted many times and in spite that he had become a great poet.

Minister for Municipal Administration Audimulapu Suresh said that Jashuva had pointed out the inequalities in society through his poetry. “There is a need to translate his works in all major languages across the world,” he said.

Member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh said that Jashuva through his poetry demanded equal participation for all sections in society. He strived hard to bring awareness in society against the discrimination through his poetry.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that everyone should follow in the footsteps of Jashuva to provide equal respect for all irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region.

Chairman and directors of various corporations, YSRCP leaders and others participated in the programmme.