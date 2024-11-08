Tailoring training for women in flood-hit areas

Vijayawada: Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao inaugurated the free tailoring and fashion design training programme being provided to 50 women by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations to support the economic development of women from flood-affected areas in Singh Nagar here. He also distributed training kits to the trainees.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao lauds Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations for uplifting the economic status of young women.

State Vice-president of Sri Sathya Sai Organisations, Ch Surendra appealed to the trainees to remain lifelong learners.

State Service Coordinator Shyam Prasad assured them that upon completion of the training, each participant would be gifted a sewing machine with a motor. State Skill Development In-charge K Nag Prasad spoke about the various skill development services provided by Sri Sathya Sai Organisations across the state.

Convener of Sri Sarada Vidyalaya Penmatsa Appalaraju, State women’s service coordinator Shanti, State medical service in-charge Sai Krishna, District women’s service coordinator Hema, women’s youth coordinator Lalitha and faculty member Uma Maheshwari, the district and samithi office-bearers, as well as young devotees, also participated in the event.

DSDO of NTR District unit of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Srinivas assured that their organisation would extend appropriate support for such initiatives. The event was conducted by Sitarampuram Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Convener NVL Narasimha Rao.