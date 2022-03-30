TDP is on ventilator: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders came down heavily on the opposition TDP for trying to 'mislead' people and come to power by using NT Rama Rao's name, who was backstabbed and betrayed by current president of the party N Chandrababu.

Speaking to media, the ruling party leaders said that Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are daydreaming of coming to power by celebrating the TDP's foundation day and gaining sympathy by using is founder NTR's name. They recalled that Chandrababu had backstabbed TDP founder and his father-in-law N T Rama Rao twice and did the same to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Stating that TDP is on the verge of extinction, they suggested that 29th anniversary should be celebrated instead of 40 years, as the current TDP was completely different from NTR's TDP.

Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu is known for "backstabbing politics", managing systems and has been following the same strategies even now. He questioned why Naidu did not attend Assembly session and why the opposition leaders had failed to use the Assembly time to discuss the public issues. He said that the opposition had deliberately planned to mislead the public and created ruckus in the House by demanding discussion on the same topic every day to waste time. He said that as people rejected Chandrababu, the TDP is on ventilator.

Further, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government has been crediting money directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT without any corruption, besides paying off all the debts left by Chandrababu. Unlike the TDP government which failed to deliver the welfare schemes in time to the beneficiaries, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the welfare calendar and implemented all the schemes in time without fail and creating employment in various sectors.

Meanwhile, minister for civil supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) criticised Chandrababu Naidu for holding foundation day celebrations without any repentance for 'backstabbing' NTR. He lamented that Chandrababu was conspiring to deceive the people again by chanting NTR's name with the support of vernacular media houses. He said that people do not trust Naidu or his 'cheap politics' and are ready to defeat him in the coming elections too.