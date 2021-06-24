Theatre personality Devabattula George passes away

Vijayawada: Devabattula George, a dedicated and committed artiste passed away due to heart attack in a private hospital at Palakole on Tuesday. He worked in Union Bank of India and after retirement settled in Achanta. George was a sincere and committed actor. He acted in several playlets like Chevio puvvu, Debbatinnav Subbarao, O chikati ratri, The Game, Santhi Vanam, Seetalu Sigguto Sachiponadi, Kuli Raju, Andani Aakasam, Aadi Sankaracharya, Kshetrayya, Bhayam, Viswasanthi and NGO. He also acted in some films including Bahubali.

George was also a radio artiste and played several playlets in All India Radio. Recently, he produced and acted in a short film 'Green Army'. P Mohanram Prasad, actor, director and senior lawyer said it was a great shock to hear the news. He said that George was produced 'Green Army' short film (directed by Mohanram) and promised to come for complete the dubbing in this week. Mohanram felt it was very unfortunate to hear his death news.

P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, secretary, Sumadhura Kala Niketan said that he was an actor with full vision and commitment.

Actor, writer and colleague of George, D Amareswara Sarma, expressed his condolences at the sudden demise of George.

He said that George was not only a good actor but also a good human being.

Actress and director Sadineni Jayasri said that the commitment of George was admirable and he did justice to the character. She recollected that George won awards for his performance in Cooli Raju play.

Dr MC Das, Madugula Rama Krishna, Beta Rama Surya Prakasa Rao, D Radha Krishna Murthy, Kedar Sankar, P Suryanarayana Murthy, B Anjaneya Raju, Hemadri Prasad, B Naren, Dontala Prakash, T Madhu Kumar Silvester, Hemanth and many theatre lovers paid tributes to the departed soul.