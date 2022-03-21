Traders warned of stern action for hoarding edible oil stocks

Vijayawada: Vigilance and Enforcement Department Additional Director General (ADG) Dr S Bagchi has warned that stern action will be taken against illegal hoarding of edible oil stocks and selling oil at excess price than the MRP. If necessary, criminal cases would be booked on the traders if they commit irregularities, he added.

He said the Vigilance and Enforcement department along with the officials of civil supplies, food safety and legal metrology departments is conducting raids across the State on traders and stock points to check illegal hoarding of edible oil. He said 889 cases were registered on the traders for selling edible oil at excess price than the MRP.

Addressing the media at NTR administrative block in RTC complex in Vijayawada on Sunday, the ADG said the department has conducted 1,890 inspections and raids on the shops and stock points during the last two weeks due to abnormal increase of edible oil prices. He said taking advantage of Russia-Ukraine war, traders have increased edible oil prices between Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. He said the officials during the raids have noticed that the traders are selling edible oil new stocks, which have higher MRP. He said the old stocks are not sold by the traders because the old stocks have lesser MRP.

Bagchi said the traders have to think that this is not the time to make profits and they should think of the common people. He appealed to the people and media to give pinpoint information to the WhatsApp number 94409 06254 to conduct the raids and take stern action against the illegal hoarding of edible oil stocks.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government is selling sunflower, pam oil and ground oil at Rytu bazaars and other outlets at lower price. He warned that criminal cases will be booked against the traders if they sell local brands oil with the cover of national and reputed oil brands.

He hoped the raids will give fruitful results and traders would sell the edible oil at the MRP only. He warned stern action would be taken if the traders hoard the old stocks illegally and sell only the new stocks, which have excess price. He said consumers will be benefited with the old stocks are sold and traders would be benefited if they sell the new stocks.

ADG Dr S Bagchi said the objective of conducting raids to check black marketing of edible oils and creating artificial demand in the market. The ADG has appealed to the people and media to give pinpoint details of the irregularities committed by the traders and companies to conduct raids and take action.