Treasury employees work on Sunday to clear salary bills

Vijayawada: Treasury department employees attended the duties across the State on Sunday in order to pay the salaries to government employee by February 1 as per the new PRC.



The Finance Department issued strict orders to treasury employees to attend the duty on Sunday without fail. Consequently, the staff attended the duty to clear the bills and pay salaries by February 1. Stalemate continues in the State between the State government and its employees on payment of salaries as per the New PRC.

The government has decided to pay salaries to the employees as per the 11th PRC. On the other hand, the employees are opposing the new PRC and demanding that the government pay salaries for the month of January as per the old PRC. The employees are stating that they get lesser salaries if the salary is paid as per the new PRC.

The employees under the banner of PRC Sadhana Samithi have issued a strike notice and are getting ready for the strike from February 7 onwards demanding the government to concede their justified demands.

The State government is insisting that the Treasury Department staff complete the process of payment of salaries. The district officials too made phone calls to the treasury department staff to furnish information on progress of work done on Sunday.

Around 14 lakh government, contract and outsourced employees are working in the State. The Service Register (SR) must be verified to pay the new PRC. It is very difficult to verify the service registers of lakhs of employees before February 6.

According to information, the police and judiciary staff have submitted the letters to get the salaries. The treasury department staff is preparing for the disbursement of salaries to over 1 lakh employees by February 1. Initially, the salaries will be paid to the police, judiciary and municipal administration department staff.

From Monday onwards the employees will attend the duty as usual and will work for clearing the salary bills till February 6. The treasury department officials say it is not possible to clear the bills of all 14 lakh employees by February 6 as per the new PRC. The employees have submitted letters to the officials concerned to pay the salaries as per the Old PRC only.

Once the employees begin the strike from February 7, it will not be easy to pay the salaries till the strike ends. The PRC Sadhana Samithi steering committee meeting will be held at the APNGOs Bhavan on Monday morning to discuss the recent developments.

The PRC Sadhana Samithi gave a call for Chalo Vijayawada on February 3. It is estimated that more than 70,000 employees from various parts of the State will attend the gathering in Vijayawada and PRC Sadhana Samithi leaders will address the employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff and pensioners.