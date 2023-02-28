Triveni Glass to invest `1,000 cr in state

Vijayawada: Triveni Glass Limited MD Varun Gupta called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday. He informed the Chief Minister that his company is establishing a Rs 1,000 crore worth solar glass manufacturing unit at Pangidi in East Godavari district with a daily production capacity 840 metric tonne. It would provide direct and indirect employment to 2,000 persons. The Chief Minister assured him full cooperation saying all necessary infrastructure and trained persons are available in the district. He asked the industrialist to make use of the resources. Special chief secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Poonam Malakondaiah and advisor to government S Rajiv Krishna were also present.



