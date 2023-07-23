UAPA Raddu Porata Committee demands release of 2 activists

Ongole: The leaders of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Raddu Porata Samithi, and other public fronts demanded the release of Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS) state president Duddu Prabhakar and Amarula Bandhumitrula Sangham (ABMS) leader A Sirisha immediately.

They alleged that the police arrested Prabhakar and Sirisha from their respective houses on Friday and demanded the police to reveal the whereabouts of the two activists. The leaders of the Porata Samthi staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate here on Saturday.

The Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi state assistant secretary Duddu Venkatarao, OPDR state president Chavali Sudhakar, POW state general secretary Padma, Amarula Bandhumitrula Sangham leader Ramanjamma, Viplava Yuvajana Samakhya leader Subbarao, Raithu Samanvaya Samithi leader Chunduri Rangarao, and other leaders spoke at the protest. They said a number of organisations and fronts were creating awareness among people at the national level under the ‘Bharat Bachavo’ programme on the divisive politics being adopted by the BJP-led NDA government.

They said that Duddu Prabhakar has been acting as the secretary for Bharat Bachavo and as co-convener for the UAPA Raddu Porata Committee at the State level. He has been fighting against the illegal arrests of the people who were speaking against the anti-people’s policies of the State and Central governments.

They alleged that the Central government was harassing Prabhakar and Sirisha stating that their names were in a Maoist diary for the last few years.