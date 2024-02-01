Uncertainty prevails among YSRCP cadre, aspirants

Vijayawada : Confusion continues to prevail among YSRCP cadres and aspirants as the ruling party is yet to take a final decision regarding the candidates. With speculations making rounds that the poll schedule may be announced by February 10, the aspirants are getting increasingly worried.

There are three Assembly seats in NTR district and four in Krishna district. In NTR district, the party leadership announced the names of in-charges for Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West and Tiruvuru.

The aspirants and cadre are eagerly waiting for the announcement of names of in-charges for Mylavaram, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama. Vasanta Krishna Prasad is the sitting MLA of Mylavaram. He is the son of former home minister Vasanta Nageswara Rao.

Krishna Prasad is still in dilemma whether to contest the polls or not. He is not happy with the interference of housing minister Jogi Ramesh in the party affairs in Mylavaram. Jogi Ramesh was elected from Pedana and is now made in-charge of Penamaluru constituency where he is likely to be the candidate.

Krishna Prasad said that he would announce his decision and future course of action on February 4. He belongs to Kamma community and hails from a political family.

Jaggaiahpet is another constituency which is making the aspirants restless. Samineni Udaya Bhanu is the sitting MLA and is one of the aspirants. On the other hand, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma is lobbying for the Jaggaiahpet constituency from YSRCP. She belongs to Kamma community. Vasireddy family has high reputation in Jaggaiahpet region.

The YSRCP is yet to announce the name of the in-charge for Nandigama Assembly constituency. Monditoka Jaganmohana Rao of YSRCP is the sitting MLA. His brother Monditoka Arun Kumar is an MLC. The YSRCP leadership is yet to announce the in-charge for the Nandigama seat which is SC reserved.

YSRCP has announced the names of Velampalli Sriniavas, Shaik Asif and Nallagatla Swamy Das as in-charges for Vijayawada Central, West and Tiruvuru, respectively.

Devineni Avinash is the in-charge of Vijayawada East. He is likely to get ticket to contest the polls, but the name has not been officially announced so far.

Krishna district is another district where the YSRCP is yet to officially announce the candidates for the Assembly seats of Gannavaram, Gudivada and Pamarru.

The ruling party has so far announced the names of candidates for Penamaluru, Machilipatnam, Pedana and Avanigadda constituencies. Jogi Ramesh is the candidate for Penamaluru, Perni Krishna Murthy alias Kittu (Machilipatnam), Uppala Ramesh (Pedana) and Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao for Avanigadda constituency.