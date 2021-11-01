Vemuri elected archery association president

Vijayawada: Krishna District Archery Association elected new executive body at VMC Olga archery field, Gunadala here on Sunday.

Vemuri Venkata Venugopala Rao alias Bujji was elected as the president of the association, while Bevara Venkata Ramana and Mandava Rajyalakshmi were elected as vice-presidents. Cherukuri Krishna Kumari was elected as general secretary of the district association. S Nagaraju, Nuzvid and P Vinay Kumar, Kanuru were elected as assistant secretaries and G Prem Kumar as treasurer. P Rajasekhar, advocate, acted as the election officer. Association nominated representatives from Nuzvid, Nandigama, Gannavaram and other areas attended the district level meeting. The members elected 13 executive members.

The new panel was elected unanimously by the members. The new office bearers were elected for the term from 2021 to 2025.

Executive members are P Durgarao, M Satish, D Prabhukumar,P Janardhan Raju and Tadiboina Siva Nageswara Rao.