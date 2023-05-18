Vijayawada: 10 projects worth Rs 2.5 cr awarded to SRM faculty

Vijayawada(NTR district): The faculty of SRM University-AP have been awarded 10 projects worth Rs 2.50 crore from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)-SURE, according to a press release of SRM.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) received a total of 2,000 proposals, of which 466 were sanctioned. Among the 466 projects, 151 projects were awarded to private universities. Of the 151 projects approved to State private universities and colleges throughout India, the five-and-a-half-year young varsity was awarded 10 projects. Ten professors from various Science and Engineering Departments brought this incredible achievement to the university.

SERB-SURE is a research grant scheme initiated by the SERB in India to provide financial support to young researchers in the early stages of their careers. The grants are intended to support research in basic and applied sciences, engineering, and technology for a period of three years. The SERB-SURE scheme is one of several initiatives by SERB to promote scientific research in India and support the development of a strong research community in the country. “We are striving towards research-intensive learning to build cutting-edge innovation for a transformative tomorrow”, commented Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP.

Executive Director-Research of SRM Group Prof Narayana Rao said, “SRM University-AP has travailed hard to achieve the world-class scientific temperament that we now advocate, and this achievement is a testimonial recognition of all our efforts.”