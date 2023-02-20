Vijayawada: 1,51,243 candidates appear for SI exam

Vijayawada: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday conducted the preliminary examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector of police (SI) at 291 centres across the State.

A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared the examination, which was held in two shifts in the morning and the evening. The first paper was held between 10 am and 1 pm and the second paper from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The results for the preliminary written test will be uploaded along with scanned copy of OMR sheet within two weeks, stated the SLPRB.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for conducting the examination in 13 towns/cities of Andhra Pradesh to fill the 411 SI posts.

Preliminary answer key for question booklet series A, B, C and for 1st paper and the 2nd paper will be uploaded on the website (slprb.ap.gov.in) at 11 am on February 20, 2023. Candidates may download the preliminary answer key. The candidates may raise objections, if any, on the preliminary answer key on or before February 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. The results for the preliminary test will be uploaded along with scanned copy of OMR sheet within two weeks. AP SLPRB expressed sincere thanks to the police officials and the educational institutions for their support in the smooth conduct of examinations. The candidates were checked at the entrance of the examination centre and electronic gadgets were not allowed into the hall. The State government released the notification in November 2022 to fill 411 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police. A total 315 SI posts are for Civil (women and men) and 96 posts are Reserve SIs in APSP (Men).

Last date for submission of applications was January 18, 2023. Hall tickets were downloaded for the test on February 5, 2023.