Vijayawada: 2.5 lakh devotees visit Durga temple

Vijayawada: Sakambari festivities concluded at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Monday. The Utsavalu, which commenced on Saturday, completed on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima after performing Santhi Poustika Homam, Mantapa Puja, Poornahuti and Kushmandal Bali Marjana. During these three days, thousands of devotees across two Telugu States visited the temple and performed special pujas to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. As part of the celebrations, the presiding deity adorned and worshipped as Sri Sakambari Devi. According to the temple authorities around 2.50 lakh devotees visited the temple during these three days.

In view of the Sakambari festivities, the temple was embellished with vegetables, leafy vegetables and fruits. On Saturday and Sunday, the temple and its premises including sanctum sanctorum adorned with vegetables. On Sunday, the temple was mostly decorated with various colourful fruits. The donors offered around 45 tons of vegetables and fruits.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Ashada Purnima, Sri Gnana Prasunambika Devi Sametha Sri Kalahastiswara Temple (Sri Kalahasti) Chairman Anjuri Srinivasulu, Temple EO KV Sagar and Trust Board members presented Saare to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga.

Besides, Sri Tirupatamma Talli Devasthanam, Penuganchiprolu chairman E Chinna Kesava Rao and EO, Deputy Collector K Ramesh Naidu visited the Durga temple and offered sacred Saare to the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. Durga Temple EO D Bhramaramba, Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu gave a warm welcome as per tradition.

On the other hand, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Durga temple authorities performed Guru Puja and Guru Vandanam to Vedic Scholar Gunturi Sri Rama Chandra Somayajulu and his wife. Meanwhile, to mark the Purnima, Giri Pradakshana was conducted on Monday morning by the temple authorities. A large number of devotees participated in it.