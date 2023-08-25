Vijayawada: 400 motorbikes gutted in fire

Vijayawada : About 400 two-wheelers including e-bikes were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a TVS showroom at KP Nagar in Vijayawada on Thursday. The TVS showroom which has a godown and service centre was completely engulfed by fire in the early hours of Thursday. Since it was a prefabricated construction the damage was enormous.

According to the NTR District Fire officers, the destroyed property was worth around Rs 10 crore including the building. After receiving information the fire fighters rushed to the spot along with fire engines and succeeded in extinguishing the fire after two hours of fighting. The fire department officials said that the fire might have broken out due to short circuit.

They said that they were investigating the reasons behind this. Later, the police also reached the spot and registered a case against the incident as well as the showroom management. No casualties were reported in this accident.