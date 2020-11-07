Vijayawada: 4,174 cases settled in Virtual Mega Lok Adalat

Vijayawada: A total of 4,174 cases were settled in the statewide mega virtual Lok Adalat conducted on Saturday. Under the directions and the guidance of Justice J K Maheswari, the Chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the patron-in-chief and Justice Rakesh Kumar, Executive Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the virtual mega Lok Adalat was conducted in the state.

In all, 4,174 pending and pre-litigation cases were settled with the settlement amount of Rs 21.47 crore. The Andhra Pradesh Legal Services Authority in a press release said the virtual Lok Adalat was conducted with the support of advocates, active participation of public, officials, stakeholders, staff and media and thanked one and all for extending support and co-operation.