Vijayawada: 467 outsourced posts to be filled up in R & B Department

Vijayawada : I & PR Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that the State Cabinet on Friday approved the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) proposals including providing special package to two major food processing units.

He said the Cabinet approved to fill up 467 outsourced posts in R & B department and set up RTO offices at Nallajerla and Dharmavaram. The required staff will be appointed at the two offices.

The Minister said that the Cabinet also approved the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha progamme and congratulated the Chief Minister for the success of the progamme. He said under the programme, 11,700 medical camps were organised and 60 lakh people visited the camps. He said 6.4 crore rapid tests were conducted.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister is keen on providing quality healthcare to the poor and asked his Cabinet colleagues to continuously monitor the health camps being organised under Aarogya Suraksha.

He said four medical camps will be organised in each mandal per month from January. Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha awareness campaign will be organised from November 15 to December 15.

The Cabinet also approved to set up Nephrology department in Markapuram Medical College in view of kidney ailments in the region. He said a research centre will be set up. The Cabinet also gave its nod for the appointment of 6,790 skill development experts in government schools. It has cleared the new land allotment policy to promote industries as per the decision of SIPB. The Minister said that the Cabinet ratified sanction of 3.64 per cent DA to employees.