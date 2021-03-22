Vijayawada: 5 hospitals fined for overcharging patients

Vijayawada: Heavy fine has been imposed on five hospitals in the district on the charges of collecting high fee for conducting coronavirus tests, said joint collector (development) L Sivasankar.

Addressing the officials while reviewing the implementation of Aarogyasri here on Monday he said that the scheme was being implemented to provide health facilities to the poor people with the help of network hospitals. He warned the hospitals not to indulge in irregularities while implementing the Aarogyasri scheme.

The joint collector said that it was proved that Lifeline, Srikara, Sai Swaroopa, Indo-British and Kamineni hospitals collected more than the prescribed fee to conduct Covid-19 tests and heavy fine was imposed on these hospitals. He exhorted the AarogyaMitras to be alert in providing health services to the poor. The details of the registration should be mentioned on the health card when they visit the hospital and provide them immediate health service.

The joint collector warned the hospitals that the Aarogyasri scheme would be cancelled if they refuse treatment to the health cardholders or collect more fees from them.

District Medical and Health officer Dr M Suhasini, Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Y Balasubrahmanyam, noted psychiatrist Dr IndlaRamasubba Reddy and others were present.