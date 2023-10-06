Vijayawada: 5 prematurely born babies saved

Vijayawada: Five prematurely born babies, including one of the twins were saved by a team of highly skilled doctors at Ankura Hospital here.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Dr TV Vijay Kumar, Medical Director, Dr Indu Sree Satti, Dr Raja Ashok Koganti, Dr Srimukhi Anumolu, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, said that the state-of-the-art technology available at the hospital helped the specialists to save the lives of critical newborn children.

Dr Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam, founder and managing director said, “We are delighted to have saved the lives of five premature newborn babies. All the babies were born between 24 and 27 weeks and everyone was suffering from some problem or other. All the babies were discharged to home with age-appropriate neurological development and without any morbidity.