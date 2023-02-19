Vijayawada: 86% candidates appear for SI prelims test

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected SI prelims examination centres along with DCP Vishal Gunny and other officers in Vijayawada on Sunday. As many as 26 centres set up for conducting the examinations across the district. The exam was conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. In view of the examination, the police have taken strict measures at the test centres along with imposing Section 144.

While inspecting the arrangements, Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that around 86 per cent candidates appeared for the examinations as against 12,950 registered candidates in the district jurisdiction.

He said that they beefed up security arrangements at the examination centres. He said that they deployed an SI level officer at the examination centre and an ACP as supervision officer.

DCP K Srinivas, ACP Ravi Kiran and others followed the Commissioner.