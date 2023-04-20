Vijayawada: 9,064 students get admissions under RTE

Vijayawada: As many as 9,064 students got free admissions in private schools for entry in Class 1 under Right to Education Act for the academic year of 2023-24. Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students from economically weaker sections of the society.

The application process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act took place between March 22 to April 10 in the state. The state government had already issued an order to mandate the allotment of 25 per cent seats in Class 1 of all private, unaided schools, including IB/ICSE/CBSE/state syllabus schools.

In view of this, the seat allotment results were announced on Wednesday. Parents received information through messages and were directed to contact the principal/ headmaster of the allotted school with relevant certificates on or before April 25 for admission.

Students who live in the 1 km or 1.5 km radius of the schools concerned were allotted seats in the phase-1. The second phase allotment is likely to take place by the end of April.

Krishna district DEO Tahera Sultana said that if any school management denied the RTE admission, it would face serious action. She said that The RTE Act was aimed at providing free and compulsory education to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.