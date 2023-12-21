Vijayawada: Aadudam Andhra will be a fitness event, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Stating that Aadudam Andhra sports festival beginning December 26 would work as an instrument of fitness exercise for people and supplement the government’s efforts to consolidate preventive health care measures, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to make it successful.

At a review of the Aadudam Andhra held at the camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told district collectors and senior officials virtually that the festival is of immense importance for the state and directed them to have full preparedness to make it a memorable event.

Like the other successful programmes from giving a facelift to 45,000 schools under Nadu-Nedu to establishing village and ward secretariats to launching village clinics and implementing family doctor concept to conducting Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, the government has taken the sports festival also as a challenge, he said and asked them to make it successful like the other ones.

He said all concerned officials in various departments should coordinate with the CMO and chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy in conducting the unprecedented sports festival successfully and turning it into another benchmark of State history.

Besides working as fitness event for the people, the 47-day sports festival, which will begin on December 26 and end on February 10, will also bring out the hidden talents of the village youth and helping them shine in sports events at national level, he said.

Sports events in Cricket, Kabaddi, Kho-kho, Volly ball and Badmintion should be conducted from the village to state level as part of this festival and steps should be taken to encourage the talented at the national level, he said, adding that programmes like 3-km marathon should be conducted from district to constituency level to create awareness among the public. It would be a guiding spirit for the future generations, he said.

Asking the officials to review the preparedness to conduct the festival at the identified 9,043play grounds in 14,997 village and ward secretariats, the Chief Minster advised them to prepare an action plan to conduct it in December every year. The total number of registrations has reached 1.23crore, he added.