Vijayawada: All political parties poised to hit roads

Vijayawada : Political heat in Andhra Pradesh is gaining momentum though elections as per schedule are six months away from now. The recent developments, including the alleged illegal arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, the announcement of alliance between Jana Sena and TDP and the left parties also willing to join them has hastened the process of bus yatras by all, including the YSRCP.

The YSR Congress party is going to launch the bus yatra in the name of Samajika Sadhikara Yatra from Thursday from the three regions, north Andhra, coastal region and Rayalaseema. The ruling party wants to focus more on the weaker sections, including SCs, STs, BCs and minorities showcasing the welfare schemes it has launched during the last four and half years. This yatra will continue till the end of December.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Nara Bhuavaneswari has hit the road with the slogan Nijam Gelavali. This yatra has a twin purpose. One is to protest against the “illegal arrest” of Chandrababu Naidu and to create awareness among people about the “need to free the state from shackles of YSRCP.” The line she had taken was that the arrest of Naidu was not just arresting an individual, but it was putting the entire state under arrest. She condemned the excesses of the YSRCP government and explained how the party workers taking out cycle rallies in support of Naidu were arrested, how some were beaten and how police had filed wrong cases against them.

On the other hand, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan is set to launch his next phase of Varahi bus yatra stressing the need for dethroning the YSRCP government if people want development.

Both the TDP and Jana Sena leaders are planning to launch a door-to- door campaign from November 1 after releasing a combined manifesto. Both the parties are planning to organise a state level meeting on November 3 to chalk out an action plan to intensify the campaign against Jagan Mohan Reddy.