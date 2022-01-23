Vijayawada: AP Govt issues orders authorising PAO to process pay bills

Vijayawada: As the AP Treasury employees opposed processing of pay bills as per new PRC, the State government on Saturday issued orders entrusting the work to Pay and Accounts Office (PAO).

As per the orders, the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) are informed to capture the correct basic pay and pay scales in the existing RPS, 2015 from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2021 as per service register (SR) while entering the employees data and also submit the original SR of the employees with up to date entries to the PAO immediately for final confirmation by the PAO.

It may be noted that the treasury employees were not coming forward to process the salary bills as per the new PRC in protest against the new PRC and extending support to the employees JAC, which is protesting against the new PRC and cut in HRA and other allowances.

The treasury employees alleged that the Finance Department officials were bringing pressure on them to process the pay bills as per new PRC, though they are protesting the PRC along with other Employees JACs.

As the treasury employees expressed reluctance to process the pay bills, the government issued orders entrusting the work to PAO.