Vijayawada: AP land resurvey draws praise

Vijayawada : Shantanu P Gotmare, director of the department of administrative reforms and training, Assam Land Records and Survey, said that the resurvey project in AP with the help of state-of-the-art technology is a testimony to the government’s performance.

Gotmare, who has been touring Andhra Pradesh for the last two days to study the resurvey project, visited the office of the Commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records in Vijayawada on Friday. Survey settlement and land records commissioner Siddhartha Jain and additional director Gopal Krishna Ronamki showed the central quality check lab in the commissioner’s office and briefed them about the affairs there. Gotmare took a special interest in the inspection of quality standards being carried out at different levels.

Siddharth Jain briefed the Assam director about the progress of the resurvey conducted in the state in a phased manner. Mee Bhoomi portal, resurvey end-to-end process, recruitment of village surveyors in terms of human resources, deployment of resurvey teams, establishment of cards network, procurement of GNSS rovers, drone survey, production of ORIs, vectorisation, ground truthing, ground verification process, dispute resolution mechanism, generation of resurvey records are some of the key elements of the survey project are explained by Siddhartha Jain.

Joint director Prabhakar Rao, Survey Academy vice-principal Ch V S N Kumar, Kakinada regional joint director Kejia Kumari, special officer Udaya Bhaskar, central survey office assistant director Srinivasa Reddy, project director Srinivasa Rao and others participated in this occasion.