Vijayawada : APCC leaders discuss plan of action for elections

Vijayawada : As part of the preparations for the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) political affairs co-ordination committee met at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Wednesday.

Senior party leaders discussed future course of action related to the poll preparations, election manifesto and other subjects. APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju presided over the meeting.

AICC secretaries CD Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak, CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, former ministers Koppula Raju, Chinta Mohan, JD Seelam, former minister Bapiraju, former MP N Tulasi Reddy, AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad, APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Janga Gautam, Sunkara Padmasri and other leaders participated in the political affairs co-ordination committee meeting. Giving details of the meeting, PCC chief Rudra Raju said the APCC received invitation from the AICC and APCC leaders will visit Delhi and apprise the Andhra Pradesh affairs to the party leaders.

He said the Congress will go to the polls in the state on the ‘anti-people’ policies of the state and Central governments. The APCC leaders will apprise the party national leaders of Polavaram project, Special Category Status, sanctioning of grants for the backward regions and other local subjects, Rudra Raju said.

He said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddha Ramaiah and other leaders will visit Andhra Pradesh in the election campaign in the state.

He said the Congress will go to the polls with slogan of ‘Why Not Andhra Pradesh’. The party won Assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana and now it will go polls in AP with the objective of winning in the state, he said, adding that they will go to people with a slogan of change.