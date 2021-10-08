Vijayawada: APSSDC to train rural youth as delivery personnel

Vijayawada: APSSDC In an attempt to create employment opportunities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has designed a programme to create a workforce for the ecommerce companies so that they can reach the rural areas of the State easily.

For this purpose, APSSDC on Thursday entered into an MoU with Amravati EV Consulting and Trading Private Limited (AEV), a subsidiary of the EV OEM smart manufacturer, Dao EV Tech.

In essence, Dao EV Tech would access APSSDC's authorised training partners to recruit, train and deploy delivery personnel. In this regard under the leadership of APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy, APSSDC MD N Bangara Raju, chairman and CEO of DAO EV Tech Dr Michael Liu, vice-president (Strategic Development) Maneesh Singh exchanged the MoUs.

The order-fulfilment and last mile-delivery is currently facing a challenge due to the dearth of delivery personnel. In the current scenario, delivery personnel need to own vehicles.

This market is already saturated in terms of availability of such resources and facing 30 to 40 per cent attrition rate. For the enablement of such skilled manpower in this sector, APSSDC has partnered with AEV to develop a large pool of skilled manpower.

Through the MoU, the APSSDC will facilitate AEV in identifying right training partners as per their requirement and through a designed procedure in various rural parts of State of Andhra Pradesh for providing the infrastructural facilities required for running the skill development programme and related recruitment and training management for the last-mile delivery business in the e-commerce industry.

Chairman K Ajay Reddy and MD Bangara Raju of the APSSDC speaking on the occasion said, "The DAO's recruit, train and deploy (RTD) model will empower and enable rural unemployed youth to make a decent livelihood."

Dr Michael Liu, chairman and CEO, DAO EV Tech said, "We have a scientific process to recruit the delivery personnel."

AEV will also enable hostel accommodation and food arrangements in the cities at a subsidised rate. This residential accommodation will be near the delivery hubs of e-commerce players. The AEV will further assist through its parent company Dao EvTech to provide 'two-wheeler electric vehicles' to the delivery personnel at zero cost.