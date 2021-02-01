Vijayawada: Aqua Devils organises swimming competitions

Vijayawada: As many as 225 swimmers enthusiastically participated in the swimming competitions conducted in Krishna river by Aqua Devils Welfare Association on Sunday. The association conducts the swimming competitions to mark the Republic Day every year. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the swimming competitions. Swimmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other places participated in the competitions and exhibited their swimming skills.

Convener of the association Alla Venkateswara Rao supervised the arrangements and competitions. The competitions were conducted in different age groups of 15-30 years, 31-45 years, 46-60 years and above 61 years of age.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu distributed the prizes to the winners.