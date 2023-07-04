Vijayawada: Artistes honoured on Guru Purnima

Vijayawada: Samskara Bharathi, Vijayawada branch, celebrated Guru Purnima at Koutha Purnananda Vilas auditorium here on Monday. The programme commenced with an invocation song of Samskara Bharathi.

On this Guru Pooja occasion, a brief meeting was organised to honour eminent artistes. PVN Krishna and P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma organised the event. Eminent personalities from different art mediums like literary, dance, music, drama and sculpture were felicitated. Dr Palaparthy Syamalananda Prasad was honoured for his best literary services. Similarly, Samskara Bharathi has honoured Dr Ch Ajay Kumar for dance, Popuri Gowrinath for music, KS Govindarajan for instrumental music, Katuri Venkateswara Rao for sculpture and Jonnalagadda Jaganmohan Rao for drama.

Lasya, Yamini, Mokshitha, Shanmjka, Swetha, Chandrika, Sritanvi, Abhinaya, Pranavi and Navya, students of ‘Natyacharya’ Ch Ajay Kumar showcased Kuchipudi dance items like “Garuda gamana”, “Jaya Janardhana”, “Itanikante mari divamu” and “Ananda tandavam” and received appreciation from the audience. The disciples of Popuri Gowrinath have rendered the patriotic songs and the students of PVN Krishna performed mono action and Nandagiri Narasimha Rao also rendered devotional songs on Lord Shiva and Goddess Pratyangira Devi.