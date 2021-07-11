Vijayawada: Ashada Sare presented to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests and the Vaidika staff presented 'Aashaada sare' to the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri amidst the traditions and rituals on Sunday to mark the beginning of the Ashada Masam. Sare is a kind of presentation given to the married female member of the family during the Aashaada Maasam.

The temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and other members welcomed them.

On behalf of the Vaidika and archaka staff the chief priest Vishnubhatla Sivaprasada Sarma couple presented the aashaada sare to the deity. They also presented 'mayua hara', a golden necklace, worth Rs. 3.30 lakh to the deity on the occasion.

They later performed puja at the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. On the other hand, representatives of Sri Mahalakshmi temple of Nagarala devayalam at Chitti Nagar also presented the ashadam sare to the presiding deity.

Around 200 devotees belonging to the Nagarala community from Chitti Nagar arrived at the temple to take part in the rituals. The Temple Executive Officer Bhramaramba said the devotees who are interested in offering aashaada sare can contact on 9493545253, 8341547300. The donations can be made from July 11 to August 8 to mark the Ashada Maasam, she added.