Live
- 50% of workers likely to permanently shift to hybrid work globally
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
Just In
Vijayawada: Awareness drive held for students on waste management
In a concerted effort to foster awareness about responsible waste management practices, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, as part of the Indian Swachhta League 2.0 initiative organised an enlightening session for the students here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: In a concerted effort to foster awareness about responsible waste management practices, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, as part of the Indian Swachhta League 2.0 initiative organised an enlightening session for the students here on Tuesday.
The event took place at the Solid Waste Management Plant situated in Vambay Colony. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the students, who were eager to learn about the sustainable and eco-friendly approaches to waste disposal.
The students discovered that from coconut waste, versatile products like coconut coir mattresses could be produced, turning waste into a valuable resource.
Similarly, they learned that flower waste could be transformed into scented agarbattis and dhoop sticks, contributing to both environmental preservation and economic opportunities. Moreover, the students gained insights into the art of window composting, which involves the conversion of wet waste into nutrient-rich compost.
This process not only reduces the environmental burden of waste but also enriches the soil for agricultural purposes. Corporator of 59th division Mohammad Shahina Sultana also participated in the programme.