Vijayawada: Awareness drive held for students on waste management

Vijayawada: In a concerted effort to foster awareness about responsible waste management practices, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, as part of the Indian Swachhta League 2.0 initiative organised an enlightening session for the students here on Tuesday.



The event took place at the Solid Waste Management Plant situated in Vambay Colony. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the students, who were eager to learn about the sustainable and eco-friendly approaches to waste disposal.

The students discovered that from coconut waste, versatile products like coconut coir mattresses could be produced, turning waste into a valuable resource.

Similarly, they learned that flower waste could be transformed into scented agarbattis and dhoop sticks, contributing to both environmental preservation and economic opportunities. Moreover, the students gained insights into the art of window composting, which involves the conversion of wet waste into nutrient-rich compost.

This process not only reduces the environmental burden of waste but also enriches the soil for agricultural purposes. Corporator of 59th division Mohammad Shahina Sultana also participated in the programme.