Vijayawada: Bank pensioners demand pension updation

Vijayawada : All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC) president KV Acharya explained about the ceaseless efforts made by AIBPARC leadership on the major demands of implementation of pension updation under Regulation 35 (1) of BEPR 1995 as per RBI formula with effect from March 1, 2019, special allowance component introduced in 10th bipartite settlement to be reckoned for Gratuity and Basic Pension, consultative status to AIBPARC and other pensioners organisations.

Speaking to media here on Friday, AIBPARC deputy general secretary KBG Tilak said AIBPARC governing council meeting was conducted at YMCA Tourist Hostel in New Delhi for two days.

AIBPARC general secretary Suprita Sarkar presented the annual report and expressed happiness as Bank of Baroda Retired Officers Association under the leadership of its retired chief general manager Subhash Chandra Ahuja with 12,000 members took affiliation of AIBPARC in the last week of January, 2024.

Confederation of Bank Pensioners and Retirees Organisations (CBPRO) joint convener Deepak Basu and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh National General Secretary (Financial affairs) Girish Arya also addressed the members.

AIBPARC vice-president Dr JD Sharma explained in detail about the pension updation case of MC Singla (late) in the Supreme Court, which was listed for hearing in March 2024. Memorandum signed by president and general secretary of AIBPARC was sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.